Cascade Singers community choir welcomes new members for its spring season. Work has begun for a choir festival in February and the annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. A late-spring concert will feature a cantata and other works by J.S. Bach. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are held Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. Contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for details.
