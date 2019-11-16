The Mt. Hood National Forest began selling personal use Christmas tree cutting permits at Ranger District Visitor Centers as well as at many local vendors on Thursday, Nov. 14. Permits sell for $5 each (cash, check, or card) and there is a limit of five permits per household. When purchasing your permit you will receive an information sheet with helpful information on the rules for cutting holiday trees on the national forest. Your permit allows the cutting of a Christmas tree up to 12 feet tall. For additional information visit the Mt. Hood Special Forest Products webpage.
Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase online. The Mt. Hood National Forest is one of thirteen National Forests participating in an online permitting process through the Open Forest System. Christmas tree permits purchased online will need to be printed to be valid. You can learn more about purchasing your permit online at openforest.fs.usda.gov. This site also provides helpful information about cutting a Christmas tree on the National Forest.
The Forest Service will use feedback from the 2019 Christmas tree season to continue to refine and improve the online permit system. For more information about the Christmas tree program on the Mt. Hood National Forest, contact Mark Terhune for the Eastside by email at mark.terhune@usda.gov or by phone at 541-993-0238.
With the holiday season approaching it can also mean winter weather on the forest. Winter weather changes rapidly at higher elevations and Forest Service roads are not maintained for winter travel. Carry traction devices and be advised of winter road closures and snow park permit requirements.
Start early in the day and be on your way home before dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.