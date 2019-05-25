On Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18, Congressman Greg Walden sat down with World War II veteran Dewey Thomas, a long-time resident of Wasco currently living in The Dalles.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend Armed Forces Day,” Walden said as he greeted the 104-year-old veteran at his home at The Springs at Mill Creek.
He was there along with Margie Anderson, an Iraq war veteran herself a member of his staff, to record a video interview with Thomas for the Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center. The video, when complete, will become a part of the Library of Congress collection. A memoir, written by Thomas with his daughter, the late Reine Thomas, has also been submitted to the project.
The project collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations can hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war, according to the project's website. The project collects personal narratives, correspondence and visual materials.
Congress created the Veterans History Project in 2000. The corporate sponsor of the project is AARP.
Anyone can conduct and preserve interviews for the collection. Visit the Veterans History Project (www.loc.gov/vets/vets-home.html) for details.
