Columbia Basin Care has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement from the American Health Care Association for “improving the lives of individuals they serve.”
AHCA advocates for quality care and services for the frail, elderly and disabled, and is the nation’s largest association of long-term care providers. The 2020 Quality Initiative Recognition Program honors care centers that achieve AHCA Quality Initiative goals.
Columbia Basin Care was recognized for improving functional mobility by 75 percent among short-stay (rehab) residents, and maintaining less than 12 percent mobility decrease among long-term residents. In addition, they were also recognized for safely reducing hospitalizations by at least 10 percent.
In achieving the award Columbia Basin Care has demonstrated its ability to meet the rigorous demands of providing around-the-clock medical care in a comfortable setting. The honor will be awarded in March at the American Health Care Association’s Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas.
“We’re honored with the recognition,” says Aubree Schreiner, Columbia Basin Care’s executive director. “Our team works hard to improve the lives of our residents, and we’re pleased to have this acknowledgement as a tangible measure of success.”
Founded in 1964, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only not-for-profit, community-owned facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. The care center is located in The Dalles, consistently earns top ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and ranks as a “Best Nursing Home” according to U.S. News & World Report.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.