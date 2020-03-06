A landowner shot and killed a cougar that had killed several goats March 2 in a neighborhood south of The Dalles, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The cougar killed five goats in close proximity to houses in two separate incidents (Feb. 26 and March 1) at neighboring residences. The cougar was also seen multiple times in the area in the days before it was killed.
A Wasco County Sheriff deputy responded to the 6500 block of Reservoir Road March 2, after a property owner advised animals were killed by a cougar. Later that day, the cougar was killed when it returned, according to the logged report.
The animal had been shot at by one of the landowners who lost goats, but returned twice before being killed.
Cougar sightings and activity sometimes occur near The Dalles due to its location near forested habitat. However, the multiple sightings and livestock killings near residences caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also made attempts to locate the cougar.
The cougar killed was an adult female in good body condition.
The landowner who shot the cougar coordinated with ODFW and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred outside city limits. Only law enforcement can discharge a firearm within city limits.
Under state law, landowners may kill cougars causing livestock damage without a permit, but ODFW must be notified. The cougar’s carcass must also be checked in to an ODFW office within 10 days so biologists can take samples to determine its sex and age for population modeling efforts.
Oregon is home to more than 6,000 cougars of all age classes. For more information on cougars in Oregon, visit www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.