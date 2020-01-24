Filmmakers Michael Peterson and Steven Hawley will present at Big Sky TEDx in Montana Jan. 28 on the issues raised in their award-winning documentary film, “Dammed to Extinction.”
This film chronicles the trials and tribulations of a Pacific Ocean orca pod whose existence is threatened by a dwindling Chinook salmon population as a result of damming the Snake River. The film was able to raise $5,000 through a crowdfunding campaign to present at BigSky.
“Dammed to Extinction” has also been accepted to the Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Each year, Wild & Scenic draws top filmmakers, celebrities, leading activists, social innovators and well-known world adventurers to Nevada City and Grass Valley, Calif.
A local screening in Hood River is planned on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School.
This event will be a fundraiser benefiting the HRVHS Theater Department.
The composer for “Dammed to Extinction,” Duncan Krummel, is a Hood River native and graduate of HRVHS.
