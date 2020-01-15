Delays and closures for Wednesday, Jan. 15. Updates will be added at top of list as they are received.
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses closed at 5 pm. All classes beginning after 5 pm canceled.
The Hood River Library will close at 5pm and the Parkdale Library will be closed Wednesday, January 15, due to inclement weather.
The Lunch and Learn: Gender Identity program scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 1pm, has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 6th, 1pm.
All One Community Health locations will open at 10:00 AM today.
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Hood River campus closed until 10 am. Classes beginning before 10 am on this campus are canceled. The Dalles campus on regular schedule.
