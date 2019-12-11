DeMoss Springs Memorial Park Restoration Committee has announced a campaign to raise funds for restoration of the Park’s 1924 bandstand and rock wall in Sherman County’s only public park. The park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Committee members Elbert DeMoss and Sherry Kaseberg are inviting others with fond memories of picnics and programs in the park to join them in this effort to save the bandstand.
The Sherman Development League will provide fiscal sponsorship. Please make your check payable to Sherman Development League and send to Elbert DeMoss, 1199 North Terry Street, Space 224, Eugene, Oregon 97402.
For more information on this historic park, see an article in the online Oregon Encyclopedia and the book by Elbert O. DeMoss, Sweet Oregon, The DeMoss Family Lyric Bards – The West’s Favorite Entertainers, 1995.
The 2.5-acre DeMoss Springs Park is the only county park in Sherman County. For over a hundred years, the park has provided access to a natural springs and hosted recreational activities, camping, community gatherings, and celebrations.
The DeMoss family formed a musical group in 1872, the DeMoss Concertists of Oregon, later known as the DeMoss Family Bards. For over sixty years they traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Europe. In 1883, the family camped near what is now DeMoss Springs, about three miles north of Moro. It was there they decided to settle down.
They bought 800 acres of land and established a homestead and a ranch. In 1897, the DeMoss family set aside land to be used as a community park. They built a bandstand and a gazebo, and the park was dedicated as DeMoss Springs Memorial Park.
