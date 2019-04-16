Entertainment Update: April 17, 2019

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Tyson Huckins at Rivertap April 19
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, April 18: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7–10 p.m. (Brothers, covers and just an all ‘round great time!)
Friday, April 19: Tyson Huckins, 7–10 p.m. (Local singer/songwriter.)
Saturday, April 20: Crazy Mountain Billies, 7–10 p.m. (One man band, original bluegrass.)
Sunday, April 21: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Take Two Quartet at Zim’s April 20
Friday, April 19: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 20: Take Two Quartet with Ted Horwitz, Andree Yost, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 23: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Organ Crawl returns April 28
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28, in The Dalles.
Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark and proceeding to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, ending at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
Cascade Singers meet Sundays
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2.
The community choir is rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” event and welcomes interested singers of both genders.
Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Airmail Beacons lecture May 10
During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots came to rely on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations. A lecture on the history of airmail beacons in the Columbia River Gorge, featuring Susan Buce, is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Friday, May 10.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15; 7 p.m. program only, is $5. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at the White Buffalo Thurs.
On Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m., John Cyparski, Bill Neilson, and George Bentz blend guitar, bass and flute to perform an upbeat mix of musical styles from roots to rock. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Freehugger play at Stave and Stone 7 p.m. April 19
The folk-rock and bluegrass stylings of Freehugger, featuring Marge Gale, Sam Bauer and Andy Roof, return to Stave and Stone Friday, April 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.
Día de los niños April 19
Celebrate Día de los niños on Friday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Odell at the Mid Valley Elementary School for arts and crafts activities, raffles, community resources, food, and drinks. Every child will receive a brand-new book, bookmark, and a special Día bag to take home. Stay for live music by Mariachi de Hood River and a special spring music performance by Music Teacher Lydia Peterson and Mid Valley students.
Underwood Jazz Society at the Lyle Hotel, April 19
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Friday, April 19: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, April 26: Comedy Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
LARK birdwatching April 21
Get ready for possible sightings of long-billed curlew, vesper and chipping sparrows, loggerhead shrike and western meadowlark as the LARK birdwatching group heads up to Centerville Sunday, April 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at the junction of Harms Road and Swale Creek. For more information email flick@gorge.net.
Live music at The Ruins
Live music Tuesday nights in the back room at The Ruins; opening act 6 p.m.
April 23: Ten30 with Foxgloves.
April 30: Ben Larsen Band with Dallas David Ochoa.
