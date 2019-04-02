Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ugandan Kids Choir in TD April 3
Children in the Ugandan Kids Choir will dance, sing traditional African songs, and play authentic instruments Wednesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m., at Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th Street, The Dalles.
The concert will help support children in need all around the world. The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, an organization that serves children in nine developing countries by “taking care of their physical, spiritual, and educational needs.”
For more information call Darlien France at (541) 993-0550.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s April 5
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, April 5: The Shakin Sin Clines, 7–10 p.m.
Saturday, April 6: The Big River Blues Band, 7–10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7–9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Jeff Carrell at Rivertap April 6
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 5: Alonzo Garbanzo, 7–10 p.m. (Solo act, upbeat, Parkdale native)
Friday, April 6: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7–10 p.m. (Duo, covers, great voices, fun had by all.)
Sunday, April 7: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Pride Book Club meets April 11
The Pride Book Club, open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meets the second Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a young adult fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity and winner of the 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award in Children’s and Young Adult Literature.
Copies are available at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Call (541) 296-2815 for more information.
Swing into Spring Dance and Music at The Dalles Discovery Center
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Dalles Discovery Center on Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30 p.m.
Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at door: $20 for adults ($15 for members), $10 for youth (10–17), free for children under 10.
“Bone Soup” benefit planned April 13
Join Home At Last Humane Society for its 10th annual Bone Soup fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 13, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom.
Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and are available at Klindt’s Booksellers and Home At Last Animal Shelter (https://homeatlasths.org.)
This is a 21 and over event. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter. For more information contact Home At Last at (541) 296-5189.
Organ Crawl returns April 28 in TD
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28 in The Dalles. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs, beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark and proceeding to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, ending at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
Cascade Singers rehearse Sundays
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2. The community choir is rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” event and welcomes interested singers of both genders.
Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Lowest Pair at The Ruins on April 2
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
April 2: The Lowest Pair with Alonzo Garbanzo.
April 9: Lewi & The Left Coast Roasters with Annachristie Sapphire.
April 16: Band of Comerados with Norman Baker.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays June through August. Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo
On Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m., local musicians Kerry Williams and Chic Preston return to the White Buffalo, blending guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Everybody’s Local Music Mondays
Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:
Monday, April 8: The Quiet American, 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, May 25: Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Zimbabwe Mbira concert April 4
Come hear Erica Azim play improvisational songs from Zimbabwe, in the style of a healing tradition which is thousands of years old.
The Zimbabwe Mbira concert is Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River.
All proceeds benefit MBIRA, which supports Zimbabwean mbira musicians and instrument makers. Find out more at mbira.org.
Tickets available at the door: Adults $12; youth under 18, $6.
Oak Grove Park fundraiser April 10
Bring your friends and join the Friends of Oak Grove Park committee in their efforts to save and revive the Oak Grove Park. Enjoy music with Amber and the Pale Ales. Wednesday, April 10, 6 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery.
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Sense of Place returns in TD April 10
Join Gorge Owned for a Sense of Place lecture on Wednesday, April 10: “Along the Columbia: Discovering the Architectural Heritage of Our Gorge Towns,” led by architectural historian Ellen Shapley. This talk will prepare you for your next, more observant walk, run, ride, or drive through the streets of the Gorge.
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Listener’s Lounge at HR Elks April 13
Shea Wooten presents The Listener’s Lounge, a Hip-Hop music listening session on the second Saturday of the month at Hood River Elks, featuring resident DJ @meximumbles and special guests, 9 p.m. to midnight. Free admission. #ListenersLounge.
Slow Art Day tour at Maryhill April 16
The new exhibition at Maryhill Museum, “Mélange: Works on Paper from the Permanent Collection,” feautures 40 prints, drawings and watercolors, including works by Northwest artists such as Rick Bartow, Betty LaDuke, Richard Thompson and Henk Pander.
On Saturday, April 16, celebrate Slow Art Day, a global event with a simple mission: to help more people discover the joy of looking at and loving art. This guided tour is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register at education@maryhillmuseum.org.
On Thursday, April 25, Poem in Your Pocket Day returns; bring or create a poem that connects to an artwork at Maryhill. 2 p.m. readings in the gallery.
