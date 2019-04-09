Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Pride Book Club will meet April 11
The Pride Book Club, open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature, meets the second Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.
On April 11, the club will be discussing “When the Moon Was Ours” by Anna-Marie McLemore, a young adult fantasy that deals with love and gender non-conformity and winner of the 2017 Stonewall Honor Book award in Children’s and Young Adult Literature.
Copies are available at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Call 541-296-2815 for more information.
Jess Clemons at Rivertap April 13
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 12: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (one man band, soothing low-key sounds.)
Saturday, April 13: Jess Clemons, 7-10 p.m. (Solo artist, singer/songwriter.)
Sunday, April 14: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s April 12–13
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday/Saturday, April 12–13: The Bret Lucich Show! 7–10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7–9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Swing into Spring April 12
Dance and listen to the Gorge Jazz Collective at The Dalles Discovery Center Friday, April 12. Swing dance lessons start at 7 p.m.; dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Brought to you by the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association. Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org and at the door: $20 for adults, $15 members, $10 youth 10–17, and free for children under 10.
Karaoke at the Eagles Lodge
Coming up at The Eagles Lodge:
Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.: Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and guests welcome.
Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m.: Howlin Woods with Tracy Klas, Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. Join the party!
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Poetry event at Klindt’s, TD
April is National Poetry Month. Join Klindt’s as they honor the power of poetry with a reading and gathering on Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m., with local poet Jack Lorts as emcee and Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott and poets Donna Henderson, Leigh Hancock and Joel Kabakov. Klindts Booksellers, 315 East Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-3355.
Bone Soup benefit April 13
Join Home At Last Humane Society for its 10th annual Bone Soup fundraising event to be held on Saturday, April 13, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and available at Klindt’s Booksellers and Home At Last Animal Shelter (https://homeatlasths.org). This is a 21 and over event. Proceeds benefit the animal shelter. For more information contact Home At Last at 541-296-5189.
McDougal at Route 30, TD
Route 30 Bottles and Brews will host McDougal from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 12, and Tony Smiley from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13th.
Secret Salsa meets April 12
On Friday, April 12, Secret Salsa presents Bachata (Dominican Republic) dance instructors Carolina and Jamal at the Mt. View GrangeHall, 1085 Main St. White Salmon. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. Social dance until 10 p.m. No partner needed. $10 admission.
Shakespeare at HR Library
The Hood River County Library celebrates the week of Shakespeare’s birthday with family-friendly events. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
