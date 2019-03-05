Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
McDougall plays at Rivertap March 9
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 8: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, covers, rocking the house)
Saturday, March 9: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, foot stomping Americana)
Sunday, March 10: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
“Huggy & The Bears” Mar. 8 at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 8: Huggy & The Bears, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 9: Phil-N-The Blanks, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 12: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen. 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
TD Eagles plan DJ Music and Dancing
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:
Friday, March 8: Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and Guests welcome, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 9: Randy Haines and Jeff Minnick with a mix of dancing music, from classic country, modern country, and rock and roll to big band, rat pack and more. 7 p.m.; $3 members, $4 for guests.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Live Sessions Jam Night March 15
Join local musicians for a free night of music and at Live Sessions Jam Night Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m., at The Riv in The Dalles.
Individuals can bring an instrument or a plate of treats and join a jam (or just listen and enjoy tasty treats). Free and family friendly. Food and drink available for purchase.
The Riv, 401 E 10th St, The Dalles.
“Kids’ Quest” at TD Granada Theatre
Local teens and young adults team up to present a creative event for kids at The Granada Theatre in The Dalles, on March 25, 26 and 27.
Kick off spring break with Kids Quest, an event for children ages 4–12 that is packed with skits, illusions, games, live music, prizes, giveaways and more. The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon.
Kids Quest incorporates characters like TJ the tiger and clowns Ding and Ling on a three-night adventure for truth, love, and happiness. Free community event. Doors open at 6 p.m. each night and the event runs until 8 p.m.
Matt Hopper, Roman Candles in HR
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 7: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles, Josiah Johnson (from Head & The Heart) and The Resolectrics. Special ticketed show.
March 12: The Grateful Growlerz with Ben & Bahr.
March 19: Jenny JahLee & The Menagerie with Henry Fields.
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Mamma Mia! opens March 8
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the beloved musical “Mamma Mia!” starting Friday, March 8, at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd., Hood River.
Performances March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23, 7:30 p.m., and March 10 and 17, 2 p.m. Wear your ABBA outfit! Tickets available at gorgeorchestra.org. $20 for adults, $15 for members, $5 for youth 10–17. Free for children under 10.
MAMMA MIA! is rated “PG” for some mild suggestive situations.
