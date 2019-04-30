Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Fields of May at Eagles Lodge May 4
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:
Friday, May 3: Burgers, Bingo and Karaoke. Burgers served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m., followed by Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and guests welcome.
Saturday, May 4: Fields of May Band, with Julie Mayfield, Dennis Morgan, Jon Bennett, and Mike Creighton playing old timey and western/country/blues covers with a bit of jazz and originals. 7 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests.
McDougall plays at Rivertap May 4
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, May 3: Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, brothers playing covers, rocking out)
Saturday, May 4: McDougall, 7-10 p.m. (Solo artist, foot stomping Americana)
Sunday, May 5: Sunday Night Jam – 6th Anniversary featuring The Ready Black Trio, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Big River Blues Band at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, May 3: Big River Blues Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 4: Howlin’ Woods, with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7 to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7 to 9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Pride Book Club meets May 9
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, May 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at The Dalles Public Library. They will discuss “The Magician’s Assistant,” by Anne Patchett. “When the magician Parsifal dies, his assistant, Sabine, who was also for only the last few months of his life married to Parsifal, must sort out the emotional baggage she inherits.”
LGBTQ literature; book club open to ages 18 and over. The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Plays for Non-Profits presents shows
Plays for Non-Profits presents ‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical’ on May 9, 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Dalles Civic Auditorium, and May 25, 7:30 p.m., and May 26, 1:30 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River.
‘Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,’ featuring 40 Gorge area dancers, runs May 4, 7:30 p.m., and May 5, 1:30 p.m., at the Columbia Center for Arts in Hood River, and May 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m., and May 19, 1:30 p.m., at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Tickets $20, $15 seniors and students, available at Waucoma Bookstore, Klindt’s Booksellers and www.showtix4u.com.
4-H club fundraiser at The Riv May 10
A fundraiser for The Dalles Country Critter 4-H Club comes to The Riv on Friday, May 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy music from John Donovan and Friends, MegaNeil, and The Honey Badgers.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youth. The Riv, 401 E 10th St, The Dalles; 541-980-5001.
Airmail Beacons lecture May 10
During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots came to rely on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations. A lecture on the history of airmail beacons in the Columbia River Gorge, featuring Susan Buce, is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Friday, May 10.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15; 7 p.m. program only, is $5. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
‘Woman of Vision’ opens May 31
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum opens a new exhibit, “Woman of Vision: Artwork by Apolonia Susana Santos (1954-2006),” Friday, May 31.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. there will be an exhibit preview and social time, with light appetizers and a no-host bar. At 6:15 p.m. there will be drumming and a blessing, followed by an introduction of the artwork and a talk by artist Cheri Hyde. There is no charge for the preview, light appetizers or talk. An optional dinner is available (RSVP by May 29.)
The exhibit runs through Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food; minors and leashed dogs welcome.
Friday, May 3: Tyson Huckins.
Friday, May 24: Shane Brown.
Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.
Coral Creek at The Ruins May 3
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
May 3: First outdoor show! Coral Creek with The Groove Cabin.
May 7: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.
May 14: Lounge On Fire with Travis Hulett and Kerry Williams.
May 21: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings with Izaak Opatz.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays, June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Kerry & Chic’ at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters
The Northwest’s all-female Americana band, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, returns to Double Mountain Brewery Thursday, May 2, at 9 p.m. “A prolific songwriter and a performer blessed with unbridled charisma, Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown.”
Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
‘Parents and their Adult Children’
“Parents and their Adult Children” comes to the ACT stage at the Hood River Adult Center on May 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and May 5 at 2 p.m. Ticket price is $10 at the door with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels. Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, (541) 386-2060.
‘The Year of Magical Thinking’ May 10
A one-woman show by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association with Deborah Langlois at Hood River’s Riverside Church opens Friday, May 10. The show is based on the memoirs of author Joan Didion’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book. May 10, 11, 16, and 18, 7 p.m.; admission by donation.
