They don’t mess with the master.
The master schedule for constructing the new Holiday Inn Express on West Sixth, that is.
Robert Wymore, with the general contractor Integrity Structures, said they are on schedule to gain occupancy by the beginning of the year.
Now listen to this. That’s four stories, 54,000 square feet, start to finish in sixth months. That’s, to quote Jimmy John, freaky fast.
Wymore is quick to point out that it has taken a remarkable team thus far. Integrity has had 64 workers on site some days, putting in 640 hours a day.
The 93-room hotel will create 40 jobs and an initial $12 million of investment for The Dalles and will greatly change the streetscape on West Sixth next to the Franz Bakery. At 43 feet tall, firefighters have already trained on the building.
And they’re keeping it quiet. During a tour Wymore pointed out the extra thick windows, double insulation, double sheetrock, walls built to deaden vibration, even quiet heating and air conditioning units that will pamper lodgers with the sound of silence.
Crews are now working on the siding, interior paint and sheetrock, and Crestline Construction is set to get the parking ironed out and paved in the next several weeks. Elevators are set to drop mid-November.
“It will be the nicest hotel around,” Wymore said.
Integrity has used local contractors and service providers including Steve Grover Construction, Tenneson Engineering, Crestline Construction, Bishop Sanitation, Bulldog Welding, Shuepbach Builders, to name a few. He also tipped his hat to Ed Ortega at Northern Wasco County PUD and Development Inspector Jim Schwinof with the City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.