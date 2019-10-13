The Dalles Art Center gallery is now exhibiting art quilts in a show entitled “Fabric + Thread = Art.” The exhibit features work created by some of the finest art quilters in the Gorge and beyond. In addition, the 12th Annual Gorge Quilt Show is at the Hood River Armory on Friday and Saturday, October 18-19.
A combined total of more than 150 quilts by members of the Columbia River Gorge Quilters Guild will be on display in the two locations.
The exhibit at The Dalles Art Center features current work by “Beyond the Block,” a group of fiber artists associated with the guild who are committed to creating art utilizing quilting techniques. The exhibit is open now through Nov. 16. The gallery is located at 220 E. 4th and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Gorge Quilt Show in Hood River also includes booths with fabric and patterns; the latest advancements in machines for sewing, quilting and embroidery, and a vendor who sharpens your scissors and knives while you browse. In addition, bargains and super deals can be found at the Quilter’s Market. “Our members clean out their sewing rooms and studios and we put it all on sale at great prices for you,” Guild President Kim Vogle explains. “You’ll find fabric, patterns, tools, books, magazines…the works. We also have a consignment boutique that includes a selection of handmade items for sale.”
Throughout the show, there will be ongoing quilting demonstrations, giving visitors a chance to see some new techniques and participate in hands-on projects they can take with them.
The Hood River Armory is located at 1590 12th St. The show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $6 (see ad in the Chronicle’s midweek editions (10/9 and 10/16) for a $1 off coupon.)
Learn more at visit www.gorgequiltersguild.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.