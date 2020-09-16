Gorge area youth can sign up for free and low-cost after-school clubs like cell phone photography, chess club, garden clubs, and robotics online and at local parks beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
The Wasco County 4-STEM program offers small group clubs available to a limited number of students. Small Group Club participants must follow OHA Safety precautions to participate and follow OSU Face Covering and Physical Distancing Policies. To register visit extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/wasco/camps-clinics or contact seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
OSU Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made to Lu Seapy, 541-298-4004, seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
