The Festival of Trees auction is Friday night at The Dalles Civic Auditorium: Doors open at 6 p.m., tree auction begins at 7 p.m. 21 and over event, tickets $20. Event is hosted by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. This year’s auction consists of 26 decorated Christmas trees donated by local citizens, organizations and business to be sold at auction to the highest bidder. Silent auction items will also be available, as well as limited complementary champagne and hors d’ oeuvres.
Proceeds benefit the Celilo Cancer Center fund and MCHF nursing scholarships.
The trees can be viewed Saturday during a Festival of Trees free community day from 9 a.m. to noon, sponsored by StateFarm, Dean Dollarhide. The community day includes photos with Santa for $5, a benefit for The Dance Club Academy.
New this year, a Festival of Trees Toy Drive will take place through Monday, Dec. 16. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift card, or choose a gift tag, for foster children and teens in the Columbia Gorge. Drop off locations are the MCHF Office at 309 E. 2nd St., The Dalles; Cascade Sotherby’s, at The Foley, 106 E. 4th St., The Dalles; or Cascade Sotherby’s at Lucky Littles, 201 Oak St., Hood River.
Gifts will be distributed to foster children through Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
