Fire season remains in effect for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District despite recent rains and cooler temperatures. A Regulated Use Closure restricting activities with an increased risk of ignition is also in effect for the District.
Recent rain has not reduced the risk of large fire growth: Fire managers continue to monitor fuels and evaluate conditions for fire danger. “While we haven’t seen the wildfire activity in central Oregon like we have in recent years, we need everyone to remember it’s still August and there is significant warm dry weather ahead of us,” said Gordon Foster, Prineville-Sisters Unit Forester.
Open burning, including debris burning, is not allowed within the District. Citizens are asked to cover debris piles for burning later in the fall after significant rainfall, outside of fire season. The weather forecast calls for warmer weather in the coming days, which will quickly dampened fuels.
