Captain David Childs, a World War II P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, will be the honored guest Saturday, June 15, at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport’s annual Fly-In, a fundraiser for the Dallesport Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
A restored P-47 Thunderbolt will be on hand throughout the day as well.
Gates open at 7 a.m., with a fundraiser breakfast provided by the Association.
Also at the fly-in will be a T-6 Texan, a World War II training aircraft, also restored, and a Steerman biplane.
A US Army Black Hawk helicopter will also be on site.
The Fire Boss single-engine air tanker stationed at the airport will also demonstrate its use and capabilities.
There will be helicopter and plane rides throughout the day.
Lunch will be served beginning at 10:30 a.m., also a fundraiser for the Association.
