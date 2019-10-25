The Vogt Fountain at the Sorosis Park rose garden is operational again after many years of disrepair.
When the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District installed new irrigation in an area near the rose garden, a recently formed city committee charged with community beautification asked that the connection to the fountain also be updated.
“They were able to bring it right over to the fountain. The timing of it was really great,” said Brenda Coats, a member of the beautification committee formed in July by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays.
“Nobody seems to really remember when it was last working,” said Coats, a retired teacher.
“The fountain used to be downtown but eventually as cars became more prevalent it got put in storage and then from storage it got moved up to the rose garden area in the ‘60s,” she said.
The fountain, presented to the city by Maximillian Vogt in 1911 and originally located on Washington Street, is two-tiered, with the upper tier meant for watering horses and a lower tier, which is not being revived, for watering dogs. It would take a second pump to keep the water circulating in the dog basins and that isn’t in the plan right now, she said.
It was apparently revamped at some point, “but nobody seems to really know if it worked for very long after that, but it definitely hasn’t worked for many years,” Coats said.
Also long gone from the fountain are four lion’s heads that once adorned it, and from whose mouths the fountain’s water was emitted. “I think they were bronze or copper so I think they were stolen,” Coats said.
The beautification committee ordered some replacement lion’s heads, made of a composite material, but the committee wasn’t happy with the plastic look of them.
“We thought they were going to be a little more concrete looking, like the fountain,” said Coats, a retired teacher.
The upper part of the fountain is granite, the lower part is concrete.
The parks and recreation board met last week and will hold off on deciding what to do with the fountain until Cal McDermid, director of the Fort Dalles Museum, has finished his research on what the original lion’s heads looked like, said Scott Baker, director of the parks district.
But the parks board has a strong preference for bronze or brass lion’s heads, Baker said. One board member also plans to reach out to members of the Vogt family to see if they would like to be included in the process.
While the fountain is working again, it is not being operated at the moment since the lion’s heads are not in place.
“For me, it’s an achievement to get this thing running again,” Baker said. He’s got video on his phone of the working fountain, which has “a wonderful sound,” he said.
It will be shut down and winterized in a few weeks.
The parks district has spent about $1,200 on electrical work to get the fountain operational, and had extra irrigation pipe added to its existing irrigation project. It hasn’t gotten the bill for that add-on work yet, Baker said.
The work done on the fountain included pressure washing it, and a new pump and other inner workings were replaced.
Also added were microdrip emitters to water the roses. Before they were watered with soaker hoses.
Coats said her husband Don, a retired farmer, installed the new pump and expected to find the old pump underneath the fountain, but it wasn’t where he expected. He only happened upon it when he set a wrench down on the ground and heard a metallic clink. He’d found the vault containing the pump.
Four lights on top of the fountain are operated by a timer.
The beautification committee hopes to hold a ribbon cutting for the fountain soon, as a way to serve as a fundraiser for another aspect of the project: installing a series of brick pavers around the rose garden.
Plans are for an eight-foot apron around the fountain, with hopes to get that finished this winter, and then a circle of pavers around the central group of roses in the garden, with four paver paths leading outward from the circle.
Those pavers would be installed next spring.
The circle would be six feet wide and the paths would be five feet wide, except for the southern path, which would be 10 feet.
The beautification committee is working with The Dalles Lions Club, and the Lions Foundation is considering a request to pay for the apron pavers, Coats said. She got a bid for the pavers themselves, which Home Depot will sell for a bit over cost, and also has someone lined up to install them.
The area is now covered with red rock, and in the past, it was thrown into the fountain, Coats said, “and that’s part of what caused it to not work.”
Hopes are to get the apron of pavers around the fountain installed before winter weather arrives.
The parks district is glad to see the fountain rejuvenated as it prepares for the 100th anniversary of Sorosis Park in 2021.
Baker said the parks district is working closely with the Fort Dalles Museum on the anniversary project.
