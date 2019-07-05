Cassady Freedom, 7, takes a ride on a merry-go-round motorcycle, one of the rides in the Rainier Amusements Carnival downtown The Dalles on First Street Saturday evening. Fourth of July events Thursday include “Fourth of July in the Park” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Point Man Ministries, with free hot dogs and music in the covered picnic shelter at Sorosis Park. That night, at 10:10 p.m., the Fort Dalles Fourth fireworks display will light up the night sky, set off from a barge on the Columbia River offshore from the Lewis and Clark Festival Park at First and Union streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.