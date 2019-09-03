The LINK Public Transportation is offering free public transportation to The Dalles Farmers’ Market for the last six Saturdays of the 2019 season. On Saturdays, Sept.7 through Oct. 12, the community can book a door-to-door ride on The LINK from home to the market and back, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The Dalles’ Farmers Market is an important event for our community, with healthy local fruits and vegetables, prepared food, live music and a fun atmosphere. We are happy to offer free rides to bring the community together,” said Charlotte Sallee, transportation operations director for LINK.
The free service is sponsored by Mid-Columbia Medical Foundation, Providence Health and Services, and The Arc of the Mid-Columbia. The LINK is operated by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) and provides door-to-door public transportation within the City of The Dalles and select areas of Wasco County, reaching as far as Mosier, Dufur and Celilo Village. In April 2019, the LINK also started a bus route that loops key stops in The Dalles every hour and makes deviations within a quarter mile of the route.
To ride, call the LINK at 541-296-7595 to request a pick-up time and location. For best availability, schedule rides at least a day in advance. The LINK picks up riders at their door and brings them to The Dalles Farmers’ Market at The Dalles City Park. After enjoying the market, the LINK takes riders home, or to a location of their choice.
Visit www.mcedd.org/linktransit to learn more about The LINK, or call 541-296-7595 to schedule a ride.
