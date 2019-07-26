A “fun-raiser” summer bash for the Gorge Youth Center is set for July 31 from 5-9 p.m. at the Last Stop Saloon in downtown The Dalles. The adults-only event includes a silent and live auction and live music.
Tickets for the event cost $25. Call 541-298-4277 or go to dbc@gorgeyouthcenter.org for tickets. The Last Stop is at 209 E. 2nd St.
The proposed Gorge Youth Center would go on 2.5 acres east of Columbia Cinemas on West Seventh Street.
The project would include a walking track, soccer field, basketball court, a three-story jungle gym for all ages, robotics, mini golf, exercise areas, libraries, music studio, practice rooms, auditorium, banquet rooms, meeting rooms, classrooms, viewing deck, food service, two commercial kitchens, and more.
Dinner at the “fun-raiser” is barbecue style with hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, pulled pork plus side salads and other dishes, desserts and drinks.
Dennis Catmull with the Gorge Youth Center group said, “Thank you, Last Stop Saloon. We appreciate Todd Carpenter and Carla McQuade for their desire to host and sponsor this event for us.
“The Gorge Youth Center is in the beginning phases of its capital campaign,” Catmull said. “We recently received a $250,000 donation, and continue to meet with other large donors for this project.
“Like most projects of this magnitude, it does take time, but we are excited and energized about the momentum that has already taken place,” he said.
For more information or to be invited to a presentation, please contact Catmull at dbc@gorgeyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.