Duane Witter struck out on his own this summer, starting Genesis Septic Solutions.
He did not have much of a choice. Fresh off a stint with Speedy Septic, Witter soon had a customer that needed a septic tank installed. He did the job after acquiring his Oregon Department of Environmental Quality license and bond.
“It’s just serving people,” Witter said last week. “If I can do it at a reasonable cost and solve someone’s problem, they’re happy.”
That philosophy has been leading the 58-yer-old since he assembled excavation equipment and began bidding jobs.
The 1981 graduate of TDHS is leaning on his wife Deanne (Brown) as he intends to grow the business in the months to come. Witter can do an entire project—excavation, tank installation, plumbing tanks and installing floats and controls. Tank sizes ranging from 500 gallon to 10,000 gallons are in his bandwidth.
He is working with Rose Mays at The Small Business Development Center and plans to make a request for a business loan to Mid-Columbia Economic Development District shortly.
Additional funds would finance a septic pumping service, he said, with a pump truck capable of hauling 4,000 gallons.
Prior to his six years with Speedy, Witter troubleshot faltering Good Year Tire stores. Call 541-993-7777 or go to genesisseptic.com
CHERRY CITY
Carol Malcolm, owner of Cherry City Caterers, recently hit her first anniversary at 414 Washington Street, kind of. She has more than two decades of catering under her belt. But she restarted her services under the new name a bit more than a year ago. She can be reached at 541-993-1704.
