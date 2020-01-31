With “From Radical Idea to Ratification: Women’s Voting Rights,” the Old Courthouse Regional History Forum Series for 2020 starts this Saturda…
On Jan. 14, 1920, Oregon became the 25th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, extending equal suffrage to women across the nation.
Tennessee was the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment, on Aug. 19, 1920.
Though Oregon granted suffrage to women in 1912, the ratification of the 19th Amendment is a monumental event in the history of the United States, Oregon Republicans said in a statement issued Tuesday.
Members of Oregon House Republican Caucus shared their thoughts on what Oregon’s ratification of the 19th Amendment means to them:
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby): “A few years ago I chose to be a stay at home mom; now I am a state representative—normal stuff for an increasing number of women and their families. My life has been a gift to be able to choose service and possibility, but this normal life was not normal for my grandma or great-grandma.
“Celebrating the ratification of the 19th Amendment is an opportunity to recognize the herculean effort that others undertook, which has allowed me to approach my life with optimism and confidence.
“Commemorating this day, like so many other milestones in our nation’s history, gives us the opportunity to be thankful for those who worked for progress while acknowledging the areas in which that progress was incomplete.
“I am grateful that I have the right to vote on matters which impact my family, community, state and nation. With this right to vote has come increasing opportunity through the years. But this opportunity, which has had a hundred years to develop for me and my daughter, is not celebrating its first century of progress for others.
“Women’s suffrage was not in fact a victory for all women, as women of color continued to face obstacles to voting and were not guaranteed the right to vote until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This fact is stunning in its immediacy. When I think of women’s suffrage I picture black and white photos of generations long since past, but for women of color this achievement is vivid still, lived in full color, just a generation prior.
“As I commemorate the day that for me and many women is so meaningful, I recognize those whose citizenship was not granted full voice with mine, and for whom, because of this, assured access to opportunity is not yet fully realized.”
Representative Raquel Moore-Green (R-Salem): “As a child I was taught that the single most important civic involvement is that of voting. A privilege obtained through the ultimate sacrifice of human life. What could be more precious? This centennial helps remind us of the unique privilege ALL Americans have to vote, and that a determined group of women and men can make a lasting impact on history.”
Representative Sherrie Sprenger (R-Scio): “Bringing more voices to the table is never a bad thing, especially when it comes to politics. More perspectives, ideas and backgrounds lead to better laws and a stronger society. 100 years ago, the Oregon Legislature — which included only one woman — voted to extend voting rights to women nationwide. While we celebrate women today, we cannot forget the men who agreed that the state and nation would be better with more voices at the table.”
Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville): “As we reflect on the last 100 years in Oregon, there are many improvements we have made as a society. One of the greatest is ratifying the 19th Amendment, which today allows every woman who is an American citizen to vote in our elections. Since that small step, we have witnessed great women participate in elections, serve as elected officials and make changes to our great state. Ladies like Secretary of State Bev Clarno have inspired me along my path and I am excited to be serving as an elected official in Oregon alongside many intelligent and dedicated women.”
Representative Cheri Helt (R-Bend): “As a daughter, wife, business owner, mother of two daughters and state representative, I take seriously the duty to vote in elections and to represent the community that elected me on the House Floor. I am proud to stand on the shoulders of the brave women who fought to ensure that our voices and votes are heard and counted.”
Representative Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany): “Rural America has always valued women as important and equal. In fact, Montana voters had elected the first woman to Congress before congressional approval of a national suffrage amendment to the Constitution. I’m proud to have grown up on a family farm and community that valued me, regardless of me being female. As a mother of three daughters, I will continue to be grateful for the strong women that came before me and endeavor to continue that legacy.”
