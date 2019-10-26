The third annual Gorge Tech Showcase returns Tuesday, Nov. 5, to highlight some of the tech companies in the region. Tech enthusiasts and job seekers are invited to attend to learn about the amazing work of Applied Navigation, Insitu, Power4Flight, Prigel Machine and Fabrication, Seeq, Skookum Resource Management, Trillium Engineering and Zepher.
The showcase opens 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel (4000 Westcliff Dr.) in Hood River and includes brief presentations, networking and appetizers. Presentations begin around 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance through Eventbrite.
The Gorge Tech Showcase is hosted by the Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA), the regional tech industry association that supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and STEM education. Contact Jessica Metta, executive director, at 541-296-2266 or jessica@crgta.org, or learn more at crgta.org.
