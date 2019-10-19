The Troutdale Historical Society hosts Peg Willis, author of “Rise Above: The Heppner Flood of 1903,” Oct. 20, 2 p.m. at the Sam Cox Building, Glenn Otto Community Park (1102 E Historic Columbia River Hwy.) in Troutdale.
Willis also wrote a history of the construction of the Columbia River Highway.
In an excerpt from Oregon Encyclopedia, The Heppner Gazette reported of the flood, “Without a seconds warning, a leaping, foaming wall of water, 40 feet in height, struck Heppner at about 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon, sweeping everything before it and leaving only death and destruction in its wake.”
By the time the flood waters receded, most of Heppner’s residential area was destroyed and two-thirds of its homes were gone. The town’s business district was wrecked, with all but three businesses demolished. Newspaper reports gave disparate figures for the loss of life from the disaster: Early reports placed the death count as high as 500 persons. Eventually, 247 bodies were recovered. Many reports list the casualty count at 251.
How did people in a such a remote area manage such a disaster?
Willis will share their compelling story.
The program is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.