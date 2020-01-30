The Historic Columbia River Highway re-opened Thursday morning between Multnomah Falls and Angel’s Rest two days after a slide closed the road. ODOT geologists and hydrologists hiked up the hillside above the slide Thursday morning to inspect conditions before deciding to re-open the road. Travelers, however, need to use caution in the Gorge, an area prone to slides under the best conditions. On Monday morning, ODOT will close this section of road to complete slide cleanup. This will include clearing a culvert blocked by slide material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.