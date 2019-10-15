Have you always wanted to see inside the historic IOOF building? Here is your chance! The Historical Society Annual Meeting will be held there on Sunday, Oct. 20, with registration at 12:30 p.m. and luncheon at 1 p.m. Cost of the luncheon is $15.
The IOOF building is at 423 E. 2nd. Street (corner of 2nd and Laughlin) with the entrance on Laughlin. There are stairs and an elevator to the 2nd floor.
Susan Buce will present a program on “The Famous Umatilla House,” and you can see the original billiards table from the Umatilla House in a room at the IOOF building. RSVP to Jill at 541-296-8400 by Oct.17 if you are having lunch.
The program and meeting are free to the public.
