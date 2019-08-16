Terray Harmon, Russ Brown and Gary Conley contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery photograph, above, was scanned from the May 27, 1967 edition of The Dalles Chronicle (then priced at 30 cents.)
The caption reads, “Shopping center for a vast area of Eastern Oregon and Washington is the City of The Dalles, with a part of the downtown business district shown in this aerial photo. Mainline tracks of the Union Pacific Railroad are at left, while Second and Third Streets stretch away to the upper end of the picture. Development of parking aras for off-street parking is clearly shown.”
A page 1 headline reads, “Today’s Edition Another ‘First.’” The story reads in part, “This newspaper is the first in Oregon to reproduce by the offset method as many as eight full color process pictures in a single edition. The color photos, which require picture-size color separation negatives, appear on the cover page of each section of today’s edition. This is also one of the largest editions of its kind ever published by the Chronicle, totaling 74 pages.”
Russ Brown noted that the old Safeway sat about where Grinders Coffee is now, and was about half the size of the Sawyers Ace Hardware store now located at the back of the lot.
Terray Harmon remembers the original Safeway store as well, having worked there for a time.
