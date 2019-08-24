History Mystery from Aug. 17

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a print published in a May 27, 1967 special section of The Dalles Chronicle.

The caption for the photo reads, “WELL NAMED is Columbia View Heights, the new development for houses and ultimately a shopping center as seen here, overlooking the Great River of the West—the Columbia. The development is the real estate firm of Kargl, Elwood and Geiger, offering completed houses, homes built to order or just the lots in this tract. Available are all types of financing, including FHA, GI and private.” An advertisement describes the development as having “paved streets, panoramic view, underground wiring, approved water sewer system and copper plumbing, all approved and inspected with “low down payment & excellent terms.” The company included Art Soderstrom (real estate sales), Bob Woodside (real estate sales), and Bill Hawksley (insurance).
ARCHIVE EXTRA: The Dalles City Manager Robert Laursen shows how a new device in the basement of city hall records changin water levels in well once used as the city’s water supply.

