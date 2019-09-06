Last week’s History Mystery, above, was unrecognized by readers. It was scanned from a 4-by-5-inch black and white negative dated Sept. 24, 1949. It shows, “Cherry Park Grange ,” and “Juvenille Grange,” according to the information on the envelope.
Cherry Park Grange is located in The Dalles at 3200 Old Dufur Road.
This week’s History Mystery, at right, was published in The Dalles Chronicle almost two decades later.
The Chronicle welcomes photographs for History Mystery. Images should feature Wasco, Sherman or Klickitat counties, and should be accompanied by an explanation of where and when the photograph was taken.
