Dale Roberts, Terray Harmon and Bill Johnson contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was taken by Elite Studio on Jan. 8, 1936, and shows the Port of The Dalles dock construction. Today, Union Street is located to the left of the area in the photograph; the foreground now encompasses Interstate 84 and Lewis and Clark Memorial Park. The dock was constructed in anticipation of the completion of Bonneville Locks and Dam in 1937, and served as a deep water port.
In a May History Mystery of the dock, Terray Harmon said that in 1938 a large merchant vessel, the USS Wheeler, arrived in The Dalles after the Bonneville Dam and Locks were finished and ships could access the upper river. Also in May, Bill Johnson said the Port of The Dalles docks were finished at about the same time as the Bonneville dam opened, and large freight vessels would frequently dock at The Dalles.
Regarding a previous History Mystery, showing the Maupin Post Office, Maupin resident Dale Roberts said the post office was built in 1955 by Maupin resident Al Troutman, and opened in 1956.
Below are two additional views of the docks, also taken by Elite Studio, showing construction progress and the completed docks.
