Terray Harmon, Alene Thille and Michael Houser contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a glossy print from the archives of The Dalles Reminder. It was published in the Dec. 2, 1982 issue of The Dalles Weekly Reminder.
The caption reads, “Burgerville USA, one of the mini-parade sponsors, gave youngsters a ride in the restaurant train. Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, plus children dressed as clows, were also part of Friday’s Christmas parade.” Also setting the Christmas tone in 1982 was an ariel drop of over 12,000 pieces of candy and a sky-diving Santa at Kramer Field, both sponsored by Cascade Square.
Harmon noted the photograph of the Christmas parade was taken on Second Street, looking east from just west of the Post Office, with the Oregon Motor Motel to the right.
Michael Houser of The Dalles recognized the Burgerville Engine and Payless Drug Store’s “Frosty The Snowman.” “I was one of the not-so-enthusiastic ones chosen to wear that Frosty costume in the late 1970’s,” Houser said.
In regards to a previous History Mystery showing construction of The Dalles Post Office, Alene Thille noted that the Hotel Dalles, seen in the background, was torn down and rebuilt as the Tillicum Inn, now the Best Western. In addition to rooms, the Hotel Dalles also had a coffee shop and a hair salon.
