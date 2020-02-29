Terray Harmon and Ed Olsen contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in a special section of The Dalles Chronicle May 27, 1967. The caption reads, “Lumber piles and a part of a sawmill building in the plant at Maupin are shown when summer clouds added beauty to the scene. Both the plant at Maupin and the one at Tygh Valley have modern equipment, including barkers and chippers. The mill in Maupin has added a packaging and paper-wrapping machine.”
Ed Olsen said when he was a boy, there was a sumilar mill north of Old Highway 30, across from the Hi-Way House restaurant. “I was only five years old, and I remember seeing it across the highway. That was some 73 years ago. It was burning sawdust or something at the time—there were lots of sparks coming out,” Olsen said.
Olsen said said he remembers asking his dad if the burner had anything to do with the Indians in The Dalles, which he thought must have been a silly question. But not so silly—the dark structure was known as a “wigwam burner,” or a “teepee burner” in the U.S. and as a “beehive burner” in Canada, according to Wikipedia.
The burners were used to dispose of waste wood in logging yards and sawdust from sawmills by incineration. As a result, they produce a large quantity of smoke and ash, contributing to poor air conditions wherever they are used. Teepee burners went out of general use in the Northwestern United States in the early 1970s, and are prohibited from operation in Oregon and southwestern Washington State. The wood waste is now used as a component in various forest products, such as pellet fuel, particle board and mulch. There are a few beehive burners still in use in Western Canada.
In reference to the J.H. Baxter treatment plant discussed last week, Bill Dodson said he worked there in the 1980s. There were five “retorts” or long tanks. Trams on narrow-guage tracks were loaded and rolled into the tank for treatement. Sixteen trams of 8-foot rail ties could be treated at one time. The poles went in on special trams, with side stopes, and poles 100 feet or maybe longer could be treated.
