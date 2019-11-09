Jesse Duarte and Terray Harmon contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, was published in The Dalles Reminder in 1983. The picture shows “Dalles City Natatorium,” which was replaced by the current swimming pool after a bond was passed in 2013.
The caption reads, “It seems everyone had the same idea Monday afternoon as a long line of anxious swimmers gathered at The Dalles Natatorium for the summer opening of the facility. The pool is a favorite among many to beat the summer heat.”
The photograph was one of a series from opening day by Hood River photographer Greg Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.