Terray Harmon contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery photograph was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist, then located at 212 Federal St. and publisher of a weekly newspaper.
The image is dated April 13, 1950, and shows the “Whittier Jr. High Band” performing on stage in The Dalles High School Auditorium.
According to the “History of Wasco County” by Wm. H. McNeal, the Whittler Junior high school was erected as The Dalles high school to replace the Union street high school in 1882. It continued as the high school until the erection of a new building in 1914. That building burned in 1940, and the present building was built in the same location and remains in use today.—Mark B. Gibson
