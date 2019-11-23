Terray Harmon, Brian K. Hockman, Jayne Guidinger, Michael Hauser and Linda Holcomb contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, is from a photograph than ran in December 1969. The caption reads, “Sidewalks and curbing were being prepared this week as the new church edifice for St. Peter’s Catholic Church neared completion and plans were made for the dedication rites by Bishop Francis P. Leipzig at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.”
Brain K. Hockman wrote, “My name is Brian Hockman, a non-consequential TDHS graduate of the class of ‘90 and the only 5th-generation graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in this world. The latter fact is how I know what is in the picture. The cement heads are pouring concrete for the south sidewalk of St. Peters church—My family has been with the church for a very long time.”
Michael Hauser recognized the church under construction, and said, “I remember some people were not enthusiastic with the modern architecture design.”
Mike Elmore identified the church during construction, and said his father-in-law Bill was likely running the concrete truck, as he was doing most of the concrete pouring in town at that time.
The church will be celebrating its 50th year in the church next month.
Darlene Marick of St. Peter’s Catholic Church wrote, in regards to the coming anniversary:
“Family celebrations happen all the time at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles. But this celebration is for a very big family. On Sunday, Dec. 8, church members will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of St. Peter’s. All are welcome to join the celebration by attending a special Mass in English and Spanish at 10 a.m., with Bishop Liam Carey presiding. A festive reception in the parish center will follow Mass at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments are being provided by women of the Altar Society, and guests will have an opportunity to visit with friends and reminisce over historic photographs on display.”
Long-time residents of The Dalles may recall attending Mass in the former St. Peter’s Church, a red brick Gothic-style church situated on the corner of Lincoln and Third Streets. In 1965, due to a growing congregation, local parish leaders began fund-raising to build a larger church. Fifty years ago, a new and uniquely modern church was constructed on the corner of West 10th and Cherry Heights Road, which was officially dedicated and solemnly blessed by former Bishop Francis P. Leipzig on Dec. 14, 1969.
Designers of the contemporary-style church, with its 70-foot tower looming directly above the altar, were Portland architects Travers-Johnston.
The construction of the $544,575 church and rectory project was accomplished by George A. Moore and Associates of Portland. With a seating capacity for 600 people, the nave, or center section of the church, is arranged in an open fan shape on a sloping floor. Most of the building is made of concrete with exposed aggregate finish on the exterior. Altars, a pulpit and baptismal font are made of Travertine marble. Fourteen carved wooden Stations of the Cross were made in Italy and still adorn interior walls.
The present-day St. Peter’s Church is not far from the site of the original Catholic mission, which was built in 1848. A two-story rectory is directly to the northwest and a parish center is directly behind the church to the south. A little-known fact is that the current St. Peter’s is the fifth Catholic Church to be constructed in The Dalles.
Father Joseph Levine, pastor of St. Peter’s, is looking forward to Sunday’s celebration as another high point in the church’s local history.
Monsignor Michael McMahon, who led the parish during the building of the church, stated, “The New St. Peter’s Church is intended to symbolize the divine image impressed on the souls of men to elevate and to sanctify.’ My prayer is that this work of elevation and sanctification ‘coming down from the Father of lights’ as the source of ‘all good giving and every perfect gift’ (James 1:17) might continue, grow, and bear fruit in this temple for another 50 years and more.”
St. Peter’s is the oldest Catholic parish in the Diocese of Baker, which encompasses approximately 66,800 square miles of eastern Oregon. The first mission church in The Dalles was established in 1848 by Rev. Father L. Rousseau and was known as “St. Pierre Mission”. Fr. Rousseau constructed a little log cabin at the foot of the hills southwest of The Dalles. Later, a small chapel was built by a French priest, Father Mesplie, which was vacated in 1861 due to an increased congregation. The subsequent church was a wooden structure, 30 by 70 feet, that stood on the corner of 3rd and Lincoln Streets. It was replaced in 1897 by a larger, high-steepled brick church at the same site, now known as Old St. Peter’s Landmark, which has become a popular tourist destination.
Appreciating the church’s early missionary role in The Dalles and its continuing ministry, Father Levine said, “It has been a true joy and privilege for me to serve in this historic Oregon parish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.