Last week’s History Mystery photograph, above, was scanned from a 2 1/4 by 2 1/4-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist. Information on the envelope reads, “Cherry Processing, June 1965” and, in the corner, “poor crop year.”
It shows men offloading cherries from a truck into a chute, probably at the Oregon Cherry Growers facility downtown The Dalles, judging from similar images taken in other years. However, the facility is not identified.
Oregon Cherry Growers has been producing and marketing “the finest fruit products” since 1932. It remains a cooperative owned by the growers who produce the fruit. Members work with the growers on the varieties of cherries planted and how they are best grown and harvested.
