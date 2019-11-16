Gary Conley, Terray Harmon, Lucile Stephens, Myron Egbert and Lee Langston contributed to this report.
Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows the inside of the Horn Saloon. It is one of the three buildings making up the Recreation Building on Third Street, and is located next to the Granada Theater.
Gary Conley said he remembers going inside one time, when he was a kid. Later it was gutted by fire, and he remembers lining up for a show at the Granada and looking inside. “It was just a shell, you could see clear to the basement,” he said. “It was amazing what they had in there,” he said of the saloon prior to the fire.
Terray Harmon said the saloon was famous for its mounted heads, and the owners were invited to the 1909 world’s Columbian Exposition. “They were offered $10,000 to take it all there,” he said. “They turned it down.” He said the saloon burned in the 1940s. The saloon had an extensive gun collection as well.
Lucile Stephens said her mother took her into the saloon when she was about five. The picture is showing the west side, she said. “For a kid, it was really something to see,” she said. She said some of the head mounts are in the Old Mill Bargain Center near Big Jim’s, east of downtown.
Myron Egbert also recognized the Horn Saloon, and he noted there is a display on the saloon at the Fort Dalles Museum, which includes some horns and the story of the saloon.
Lee Langston said there was an old story about a tough old freighter who ran wagons out of Kent, over to John Day. He would stop at the Horn Saloon in The Dalles and tear the place up until he was kicked out. On one visit, as he came to town, someone warned him the owner had hired a professional boxer to beat him up when he arrived.
The freighter stables his horses, and then slipped around and entered the saloon from the back. He spotted the professional heavy-weight boxer standing in wait, slipped up behind him quiet like, tapped him on the shoulder and when he turned, hit him so hard he knocked him out.
The crowd celebrated the triumph of the local freighter for much of the night.
