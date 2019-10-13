Tracy Ramsey, Mark Holland, Kristi Graham and Lee Langston contributed to this week’s report.
Last week’s History Mystery was published in the Oct. 10, 1979 edition of The Dalles Chronicle. The caption reads, “One of these girls will be named queen of the 1979 homecoming at halftime Thursday night during The Dalles-Sam Barlow football game at Sid White (Wahtonka) Field. The girls were selected by student ballot and the students are voting for queen. From left are, Kellie Beckley, junior; Denise Abrams, senior, and Sara Gay, sophomore. Their escorts, also elected by the students, are Larry Melton, junior; Mike Buchanan, senior; and Dave Brewer, sophomore.”
Mark Holland noted they are standing by the totem pole at Amaton Field at The Dalles High School.
