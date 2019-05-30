“The Elusive Dr. Brooks, Early Physician in The Dalles” is the program taking place at the Original Wasco County Courthouse 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1. Sandy Bisset will present her research as part of the annual membership meeting of the Courthouse. There is no admission charge and attendees do not have to be members. The 1859 Courthouse is located at 410 West 2nd Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce.
The business meeting will be brief, and the program traces the life of an early local resident who was virtually forgotten until recent research recovered his story. Dr. Charles B. Brooks arrived in The Dalles around 1860. He practiced medicine on First Street in conjunction with druggists Polhemus Craig and the Waldron brothers. He made calls throughout western Wasco County and at times was the contract physician for the county-owned hospital.
Dr. Brooks came across the plains from Kentucky in 1853 and first settled in Jacksonville during the gold strikes and the Rogue Indian uprisings. He left behind a collection of medical books when he came to The Dalles. This led to a query from the Southern Oregon Historical Society for any information about the doctor and why he left his books behind.
The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society took up the request, and their research is the basis for Bisset’s program. She said, “It turns out this very private man we had never heard of had quite an interesting life.” Refreshments will be served, Original Courthouse membership applications will be available, and donations are appreciated.
