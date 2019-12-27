Happy New Year to all!
I find it hard to believe, but this begins the 15th year in which I’ve written this little column, 175 in all to date. And, it makes me think now might be a good time to try something a little different, sort of a New Year’s resolution.
What might that be?
Each month this year I’ll mention something interesting in the sky that you can see with binoculars.
Most of you reading this probably do not own a telescope….or don’t think you do. But most of you own a pair of binoculars—and they can be very nice low-power telescopes. Best are those with larger objective lenses, 50mm or 40mm, but even smaller ones can work well.
They are also easy to use, and are certainly more portable than most telescopes. They may not magnify a great deal, but they do show a wider field of view, helpful for open star clusters, interesting star pairings, or just viewing the star clouds of the Milky Way.
This month’s object is the Pleiades, the bright star cluster in the constellation Taurus, high in the southern January sky. The cluster is hard to miss, above and to the right of Orion, and to the right of the bright star Aldebaran in Taurus. The cluster is also known as the “seven sisters” and in Japan it is called Subaru. Yes, the car is named after the cluster.
The cluster will fill the view of your binoculars with a dazzling display of stars. Through most telescopes, the field of view is too narrow, and you only see some of the stars. So the Pleiades are a great object to view with binoculars.
To many the cluster looks like a mini version of the big dipper. The stars are related, being born from the same cloud of gas and dust. The stars are about 430 light years away.
We’ll be greeted to a nice sight on the evening of New Year’s Day, with the waxing crescent Moon in the southern sky, and bright Venus in the southwest. Full Moon will follow on Jan. 10, and new Moon will come on Jan. 24. If skies are clear on Jan. 25, and you have a good view low in the southwest, test those binoculars again, and see if you can find the faint crescent new Moon, just to the left of the planet Mercury. Look right after sunset, as the Moon and Mercury will set by about 5:50 p.m. Sunset will be at about 5 a.m.
Mercury will be low in the southwestern sky for the remainder of late January, a good time to spot the elusive little planet. It will be lower in the sky, and to the right, of bright Venus. Venus will be easy to spot in all of January, after sunset. Another nice pairing with the Moon will occur on Jan. 28, when they will be close together in our sky.
The bright outer planets will not be in the January evening sky. You can find Jupiter very low in the southeast at sunrise. Saturn will be to the left of Jupiter, but basically too low to see before sunrise. Mars, much fainter than the two gas giants, will be above and to the right of Jupiter in the morning sky. Look for it on Jan. 20, when the Moon will lie just above it.
Enjoy our January’s skies!
