Welcome to October, our first full month of autumn.
Days are now shorter than nights, as the Sun drops lower in the southern sky. Hopefully we will have some clear skies, because the earlier nightfall brings the heavens into view at a much more reasonable time.
Jupiter and Saturn remain the primary “stars” of the evening sky. The two planets are easily visible in the southwest. By the end of the month, Jupiter will be setting at around 8 p.m. and Saturn at about 10 p.m. They are more distant, but they are still impressive either to the naked eye or in a telescope.
Venus and Mercury are just above the western horizon at sunset for most of the month. Early in the month they will appear “beside” each other, and by the end of October Venus will appear above Mercury. They may be difficult to see since they are only visible right after sunset, when the sky is still pretty bright.
Enjoy viewing the moon in early October, when it is in the evening sky. Oct. 5 is “International View the moon Night,” and if skies are clear look for members of the Rose City Astronomers in White Salmon, who may set up telescopes for viewing. A day earlier, on Friday, Oct. 4, I’ll be doing the same in Trout Lake at the school. All are welcome.
The moon will be near Jupiter and Saturn early in the month. Look for the moon between the two planets on Oct. 4, and just to the left of Saturn on Oct. 5. The full moon follows on Oct. 13. On Oct. 16, the waning gibbous moon will be below the Pleiades star cluster. On the morning of Oct. 23, find the waning crescent moon next to the head of Leo the Lion. At the end of the month, the crescent new moon will be visible in the evening sky, once again between Jupiter and Saturn. Take a look when you are out with the kids on Halloween!
As mentioned earlier, the bright star cluster Pleiades is entering the evening sky in the east. Look for it low in the eastern sky at 9 p.m. The star cluster is quite bright, easily visible to the naked eye, and a nice sight in binoculars. As you may know, they are called “Subaru” in Japan. Yes, the emblem on the front of a Subaru is the Pleiades star cluster!
The “Hyades,” another bright star cluster, is just below the Pleiades, in the constellation Taurus, the full. A very bright star, Aldebaran, makes up a “red eye” in the bull’s head. Although Aldebaran appears to be in the cluster, it is much closer to us than the other stars that make up the Hyades, and is simply along the same line of sight.
As some of you may have heard, we have a comet entering the solar system that is an interloper, passing through the solar system. The other comets we see are solar system objects, orbiting the Sun in long, elliptical orbits. The interloper, designated C/2019 Q4 (Borisov), will not likely be bright enough to see, even with an amateur telescope. It is of high scientific interest, though, as we rarely get a “visitor” from interstellar space!
The Goldendale Observatory’s temporary location at Stonehenge will be closed starting in October, its mission accomplished. Plans are to re-open the reconstructed observatory in Goldendale in early November, hopefully for the transit of Mercury across the face of the Sun on the morning of Nov. 11.
Check the observatory’s website (www.goldendaleobservatory.com) for details.
