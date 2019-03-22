The Dalles is kicking off spring break with Kids Quest, a Life in Christ event for kids ages 4 to 12, at the Granada Theater downtown Monday through Wednesday, March 25-27, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. The event is free, and doors open at 6 p.m.
The event will feature skits, illusions, games, live music, prizes, giveaways and more.
The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Rd., has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon, most recently in Seaside.
“It’s exciting to get to work with this team on events like Kids Quest,” said Pastor Tristan Jepson. “It’s not just providing a fun and hope-filled event for kids, but it’s also an outlet and opportunity for teens to give back to their community and use their talents. We need more of that.”
Kids Quest incorporates characters like TJ the tiger and the clowns, Ding and Ling, on a three night adventure for truth, love, and happiness.
“The statistics on depression and suicide among young people is staggering,” Jepson added. “Anything we can do to help kids—and teenagers—have a solid grasp on hope is worth doing.”
Kids Quest is a free community event. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event last from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
