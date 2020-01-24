Klickitat County Undersheriff Mike Kallio thanked Klickitat County Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers at the annual appreciation night in Goldendale Jan. 14.
Kallio and SAR Coordinator Jeff King commended the volunteers for their dedication and commitment, in a press release.
In 2019, the Klickitat County SAR volunteers donated a total of 5,158 hours, including 941 hours on 15 missions, 3,655 training hours and 271 hours on preventative SAR public relations events.
Kallio pledged the sheriff’s continued support for the search and rescue program.
Kallio recognized the SAR members and their families, saying how much he appreciated their contributions and dedication to the program.
Undersheriff Kallio acknowledged the value to the citizens of Klickitat County in the way of the SAR member’s thousands of volunteer hours and use of personal equipment in helping people in their time of greatest need.
Three new members were recognized with commemorative SAR pins, including K9 Ellie and handler Jim Jones. Recognition also went to Jeff Adams and Tom Cochrane for five years of volunteer service, and LeRoy Booth for 10 years of volunteer service.
Special recognition was given to 2019 “Rookie of the Year” Chuck Pullen and “Volunteer of the Year” Leandra Paasch.
The presentation ceremony was concluded with a potluck dinner.
Klickitat County SAR volunteers began the first session of their Basic Training Academy Jan. 21.
For information about joining the Klickitat County SAR Team, contact the sheriff’s office at 509-773-4455, or read more and download an application at www.klickitatsar.org, or follow “Klickitat County Search and Rescue” on Facebook.
