The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest following a small slide early Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT.)
ODOT geologists and hydrologists will inspect the area to make sure the hillside doesn't present any further slide danger prior to reopening the highway.
