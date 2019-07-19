20 years ago – 1999
A little glitch cropped up, as it were, in the grain elevator demolition Tuesday when the wrecking crew discovered grain in one of the concrete silos. The silo was found to have about 30 feet of grain in it, which the contractor estimated would be about 50 to 100 tons of grain, said The Dalles Project Engineer Dale McCabe. The question now is who will be responsible for the cost of removing and disposing of the grain.
Fish and wildlife programs funded by Northwest taxpayers face serious reductions this year because scientists doubt if many will prove effective.
Mandi Fitz-Gustafson, 16, the Fort Dalles Junior Rodeo Queen, is better known for outrunning horses than riding atop them. “I wasn’t really into horses,” says Mandi, who has captured a place in Oregon’s top running circles as a distance runner at the junior level, and for The Dalles High as a state long-distance champion.
AQUINNAH, Mass.—The wreckage of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane was located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard with Kennedy’s body still aboard, and the Navy readied a recovery mission, government officials an family sources said today. “They’ve got the fuselage and John Kennedy’s in it,” a government source with firsthand knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.
40 years ago – 1979
The Fort Dalles Days Parade on Saturday will be the official debut of the newest look in the city police department, motorcycle patrolmen. Six policemen completed a four-day school on motorcycle operation last week at The Dalles Airport, learning their skills from two members of the Portland police department. Purchase of two motorcycles was approved by the city council in May.
It may be hard to believe, but only a week ago Thursday the high temperature was 78 degrees in The Dalles, where the heat wave settled down to business on Monday, and lingered. However, the forecast is for a high of 92 Saturday and the cooler marine air from the coast may break the heat wave. Meanwhile, water use in The Dalles has zoomed with the temperature, causing low pressure in the higher residential elevations.
SALEM, Ore. (UPI) —Motorcycle riders, the state of Oregon has some bad news: from now on, it’ll coast $7 instead of $3.50 to operate a cycle. The bill, HB2158, also increases fees for motorcycle endorsements on driver’s licenses from $3.50 to $7.
60 years ago – 1959
Unless water users in The Dalles practice conscientious conservation during the present hot spell, definite restrictive measures will be enforced throughout the city.
Military enlistments without physical examination are now being accepted in The Dalles. It’s all unofficial, of course, but men who want to get into the cavalry can do so with a minimum of trouble or red tape. It costs $8.50, though, for rental of a uniform. The Ft. Dalles Cavalry unit is being formed under Dr. Homer Webb, commanding officer, to “protect” the On to Oregon wagon train during the weekend of Aug. 8. Enlistees must furnish their own horses.
The bill exempting from income tax the payments made to Indians for loss of fishing rights at Celilo Falls received final approval in Congress yesterday.
Some 400 to 500 members and their families attended the annual Dalles Elks Lodge 3030 picnic at Dufur City Park Sunday. Highlight of the afternoon was the announcement that Mrs. Anna Jackson, 1416 E. 10th Street, was winner of a new Iseta car.
Six Cadet members of The Dalles Civil Air Patrol are attending the 1959 Oregon Wing CAP Cadet encampment at Portland Air Base.
BEIRUT, Lebanon (UPI)—Iraqi air force planes have bombed Communist-backed rebel positions in the city of Kirkuk, the semi-official Egyptian Middle East News Agency reported today.
80 years ago – 1939
The annual Wasco County Homemakers’ camp will be held this year at Camp Defiance, 15 miles northwest of Hood River, opening Wednesday, August 2, at noon and continuing through Sunday, according to an announcement today by Mrs. Louise Harwood, county home demonstration agent, who will be in charge.
Further arguments for the proposed peoples utilities district, which will be voted on here at a special election, August 15, were discussed last night by Ray W. Gill, who was the principal speaker at a meeting of The Dalles Public Power and Industrial association, held in the city park.
The Columbia Inn, a new restaurant one mile west of The Dalles, at Gurdane’s Auto park, will open tomorrow under the management of the Misses Caroline and Rosalie Scherrer, according to an announcement by them today.
SALEM, Ore., July 21. (UP)—West Salem WPA workers, staging a protest against the congressional hour increase and wage decreases, walked off the job yesterday 192 strong. The move was not expected because the state stop-work plans had been called off.
By Joe Alex Murris, united Press Foreign News Editor—Peace plans were heard in Europe today. Conciliatory words came from high sources in both London and Berlin as, only a day after a Polish customs guard was slain on the Danzig frontier, nazi spokesmen declared that Germany expects a peaceful solution of the free city problem without resort to force and probably within a few months.
100 years ago – 1919
The strike of local telephone operators came to an official close this morning and all but three of the local operators are back on the job. “All of the girls are back, or will be back, excepting those we are forced not to employe on account of the age restrictions,” said Mr. Fries.
Portland police officials are trying to get in touch with John McCoy, whose postoffice address is box 17, The Dalles. McCoy is said to have gone to Portland with his small son and to have deserted him in Portland. The child is being held by the authorities awaiting the apprehension of McCoy.
Charged with larceny of a Briscoe automobile belonging to F. J. Richards, member of the mechanical force of The Dalles Chronicle, John Weedman and Fred Stockley, local young men were late Saturday night arrested and lodged in jail.
A large number of persons from The Dalles and vicinity gathered at The Dalles “Dip” yesterday afternoon to watch local and Portland swimmers make merry in the water. The crowd has been estimated between 1000 and 1500 by those who were on the beach during the entire afternoon.
SPOKANE, July 21.—Grim crews of blackened fire fighters are barely holding blazes in forests from Montana to the western foothills of the Rockies today. A few new fires have been reported. Lack of men is seriously hampering the work of the forest supervisors. The threatened walkout of “wobblies” apparently has failed to materialize on the fire lines, although lumber crews have gone out.
WASHINGTON, July 21.—While President Wilson was confined to his bed, the struggle over the League of Nations continued uninterrupted. Several senators prepared long speeches urging ratification.
