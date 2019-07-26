20 years ago – 1999
A load of logs spilled onto Highway 197, milepost 1, at 3 p.m. Tuesday when a log truck overturned. Crews from ODOT cleaned up the spilled logs and the truck was towed.
It seemed touch and go for a while, but Bread and Blessings, which feeds the needy, won a waiver of a $350 planning fee from the city council Monday.
The eighth annual dinner for retired, past or present Union Pacific Employees and their spouses or significant others will be held Aug. 15 at the Pheasant Café Banquet Room in Hermiston.
The Dalles lost an indomitable, irrepressible spirit Friday. Andrew Rawson, 17, lost his seven-year battle with a rare form of muscle cancer—so rare, in fact, that doctors believe it may have been the only one of its kind.
PORTLAND (AP)—A national survey of the best places to raise children puts Oregon near the bottom of the list.
WASHINGTON—The surgeon general today declared suicide a serious public health threat for the first time, launching an effort to educate school counselors, parents and even hairdressers on how to spot signs of trouble. Suicide is the eightH leading cause of death in the United States, claiming about 30,000 lives in 1997.
TOKYO (AP)—The world is forgetting the horror of the atomic bomb and becoming more likely to use it again, the mayor of Hiroshima said Wednesday.
40 years ago – 1979
Workers at Martin Marietta Aluminum plants in the area turned down a new one-year contract, union leaders said today. Harry Adams, president of the steelworkers union at The Dalles plant, said the vote was 139 yes and 551 no.
The premium books for the 1979 Wasco County Fair have been printed, but this year people who want copies must pick them up at one of several locations in the county. Mic Howe, secretary of the Wasco County Extension Office, said 1,500 copies of the book have been printed.
An out-of-state man employed by Burlington Northern Railroad disappeared Thursday while swimming in the Deschutes River at the Junction and is presumed drowned. The victim was swimming with five members of a BN section crew near where the White River flows into the Deschutes. They were attempting to cross the river when the missing man called for help after making it three-quarters of the way across.
Wasco County Union High School’s first American Field Service exchange student arrived July 20 to live with the David Huntington family in Maupin. The student is from Lulea, a town of about 72,000 people in northern Sweden.
60 years ago – 1959
Tentative plans for the arrival of the “On to Oregon” wagon train in The Dalles call for an official welcome on the steps of the City Hall after a parade into the city, Bob Hadeen, “wagon master” for the arrival, said today.
Two men died in Oregon logging accidents Monday.
Grass and dump fires kept Zone 2 firemen on the job almost 10 hours Monday afternoon and early this morning.
Thirty-one contestants were entered in the annual playground talent show at Joseph G. Wilson school Friday night. First place went to tap dancers Susan Snyder and Joyce Fredrickson from the Chenowith summer recreation program.
The Dalles TV Company has received an award for having the best public relations program in 1958-59 among the 367 community antenna TV systems in 42 states.
A newly constructed section of the Skyline Road south of Mt. Hood has been opened to public travel, Paul E. Neff, Mt. hood National Forest supervisor, announces.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (UPI)—Rescuers pressed the search today for a boy from Georgia missing in a desolate gorge of the Grand Canyon, but they had little hope of finding him alive.
GENEVA (UPI)—The West today offered Russia a five-year Berlin truce in a new attempt to win a summit agreement without backing down on western rights in the divided city, reliable conference sources disclosed.
80 years ago – 1939
Drowning claimed its second victim within the last few weeks last night when Fred Tibbetts, 19-year-old graduate of The Dalles high school, sank in about seven feet of water at Reed’s playground on Mosier creek, about four miles south of the Columbia river.
The only skunk (four-legged) member of a golf club resigned in disgust last night, after holding possession of the ladies rest room at The Dalles Country club for 19 hours and 31 minutes. He abdicated at 9:21 p.m. as a “watch party” was being held at a safe distance but his memory—and arome—still lingered today. Hugh Starkweather, club professional, all day Thursday firmly rejected such possible solutions as shooting, monoxide gas, chloroform, running water and plain “shoo-ing” out.
Three men were hired today as inspectors by the city water commission in an effort to compel violators of recent edicts controlling irrigation of lawns to abide by regulations, it was announced.
Three more resignations yesterday brought the total of Dalles teachers leaving the city system for matrimony or more lucrative positions to six, according to an announcement today by Superintendent Paul R. McCulloch.
GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 28. (UP)—A new streamlined Pacific Greyhound bus plunged off the Pacific highway and overturned early today near Glendale Junction, injuring at least six passengers.
WASHINGTON, July 28. (UP)—The interstate commerce commission today concluded two days of oral argument on proposed reduced truck and railroad rates on petroleum shipped in the west.
100 years ago – 1919
Mrs. Frank Vogt, one of The Dalles’ most respected pioneers, died at 8 o’clock last evening, following a very brief illness. Mrs. Vogt became ill last week and was taken to the hospital for an operation. The death of Mrs. Vogt marks the passing of another one of the city’s early pioneers.
Two births were recorded at the local hospital yesterday. A babby boy was born to Mrs. R. A. Davey of this city and a baby girl arrived to cheer Mrs. Roscoe Wilson of Dufur.
Scotland plans to prevent American films from exhibiting in the motion picture theatres of the trilled land. Five hundred exhibitors of the country are banded together with this purpose in view. No reason for the stand is given in the news report. It is probably however that the canny Scots have seen some of our pictures.
CHICAGO, July 28.—Thomas Fitzgerald pleaded today to be saved from the gallows—he had confessed to the murder of six year old Jeanet Wilkinson.
WASHINGTON, July 28.—Charles E. Hughes, in a letter to Senator Frederick Hale of Maine, made public today, declared in favor of a league of nations, but maintained that certain reservations and interpretations to the present covenant were necessary to protect American interests.
