20 years ago – 1999
Mosier councilor Bill Ward has been ordered to pay $4,201 to John Mabrey as a result of a lawsuit alleging corrupt election practice.
Events continue through Sunday at the Sherman County Fair, which is under way this week at the fairgrounds in Moro.
Chris “Chrissy” A. Cantrall, 48, died in The Dalles at the home of her aunt on Sept. 5, 1999, after a brief illness.
Jan Anderson, 46, and Brian Goodwin, 30, new vice principals at The Dalles High School, are familiar to students. Anderson served as the director of X-CEL, an alternative program housed in the basement of The Dalles High School for the past four years. Goodwin acted as athletic director last year and became vice principal this year after completing his administrative license at Portland State University.
SALEM (AP)—The Oregon Court of Appeals has further delayed a new state adoption law, again delaying hundreds of adoptees from gaining access to their birth certificates.
ALBANY (AP)—Two steam explosions at a titanium plant shook the ground for miles, showering sparks into the night sky and injuring nine workers, one critically.
PORTLAND (AP)—A religious group that worships a variety of ancient Norse gods, including Thor and Odin, has filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to prove their claim that the Kennewick Man skeleton is one of their ancestors. In the lawsuit filed Friday, the Asatru Folk Assembly is asking a judge to allow the 9,300-year-old remains to be DNA tested.
40 years ago – 1979
The Dalles Area Jaycees are asking for donations from the community to help replace $225 in funds for the Junior Miss Pageant that was stolen earlier this week. The money was taken from the office of James Robinson. He is treasurer for the project. Another $445 in checks was also taken, but stop payment orders have been made and they will be re-issued, Robinson said.
Business owners and executives can increase their knowledge of financial management and control through the U.S. National Bank of Oregon’s fall series of financial seminars in The Dalles.
Washington (UPI) — The number of Americans currently laid off from their jobs reached the highest level in more than two years in August, the Labor Department reported Friday. These layoffs, apparently caused by the recession, were a major factor in pushing the nation’s unemployment rate to 6 percent August, the first substantial increase since the summer of 1978.
Oregon produced 7,416 billion board feet of softwood lumber valued at $2.008 billion (wholesale value) during 1978, according to the Western Wood Products Association.
Washington (UPI) — Sen. Mark Hatfield, R-Ore., Friday renewed his attacks on the MX missile, speaking out as President Carter announced his approval of the “race track” plan for basing the new weapons. Hatfield claims development of the MX will spur additional arms competition between the United States and Soviet Union, calling it “the first in what will prove to be a long line of counterforce weapons.”
The Dalles General Hospital is making plans for a $2.5 million expansion and remodeling which will add approximately 20,000 square feet to the existing building. The total also includes $500,000 in new equipment.
60 years ago – 1959
A fountain of gasoline flames erupted at about 8:30 p.m. yesterday at the Chevron Chateau service station just west of The Dalles. The big gas jet resulted when a pump at the station was severed from its base by a semi-truck maneuvering between the pump islands.
Dalles area fruit growers concerned by the problem of deer damage are invited to a meeting to be held Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. at Mill Creek Grange hall. Don Bailey said that John W. McKean, chief of game operations for the Oregon Game Commission, has arranged to be present for discussion of deer control measures.
The Senate today passed by unanimous vote a measure which authorizes the secretary of the Army to convey to the City of Arlington properties which will be the new site of Arlington business district following completion of John Day Dam.
GOLDENDALE—The Goldendale city council waded through items ranging from the cost of its new 10-inch water main to justice of the peace salaries during its Tuesday night meeting.
ROSEBURG (UPI)—The Douglas county grand jury late Tuesday returned an involuntary manslaughter indictment against the Pacific Power Company of Tenino, Wash., in connection with the Aug. 7 explosion and fire here.
LONDON (UPI)—Communist China demanded today that India withdraw its “trespassing” troops from the tension-ridden border area that has been the scene of armed clashes between the two countries in recent weeks.
80 years ago – 1939
Police Commissioner Carl Unger, who has handled a number of dangerous criminals, yesterday caught hold of something that was just a trifle too hazardous. Unger allowed his right hand to get too close to an electric fan and it took a slight sliver off one of his fingers. He was treated at the Mid-Columbia hospital.
The chinook family took it easier Wednesday, only 7,615 being counted swimming over the Bonneville dam fishways, according to the report received today.
A petition addressed to the civil aeronautics authority giving support to the establishment of air passenger and mail service in eastern Oregon, which would start at Portland and stop at North Dalles airport, Prineville, Bend and Klamath Falls, was circulated in The Dalles today for The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, whose directors have endorsed the air line.
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8. (UP)—The Multnomah county coroner today suggested that all persons arrested for drunkenness be subjected to medical tests before being jailed. The recommendation was an outgrowth of the death of Robert Symington, 69, who died of cerebral hemorrhage early Monday after officers had thrown him in the “drunk tank” of the city jail. A post mortem revealed no traces of alcohol.
WASHINGTON Sept. 8. (UP)—President Roosevelt today proclaimed a state of limited national emergency. The action was taken to strengthen United States neutrality in the European war and to bolster national defenses within the limits of peace time authorizations.
BERLIN, Sept. 8. (UP)—The German high command issued a bulletin tonight saying that nazi mechanized forces had broken through Polish defenses and entered Warsaw after brief fighting.
100 years ago – 1919
“Tired but happy” is the way the local Shriners feel after their return from La Grande, where they spent Saturday leading a number of eastern Oregon candidates across the mystic sands. The fun of the party really started right here in The Dalles where the Portland and way points delegation stopped off for a brief spell.
The total registration today for the fall term of school was 1253. The junior high school listed 337 and the senior high school 139. The rest of the registration was in the grades and was divided among the five schools with Whittier school leading with 316. The opening of the city schools this morning brought a larger registration in the high school and the grades than ever before, according to the estimate of R. L. Kirk, superintendent.
SEATTLE, Sept. 8.—Superior Judge Allen charged with having whiskey in his possession was found not guilty here this afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8.—Waiting lists for the Pacific fleet have greatly swelled and the Barbary coast is under a close guard by military, naval and civil police as a result of two nights of near rioting and fighting. Precautions are being taken to prevent friction between the civil police and the provost guard from the ships.
AUDITORIUM, Omaha, Nebr., Sep. 8.—President Wilson today told the people of Omaha, home of Senator Hitchcock administration leader in the senate, why he believes the peace treaty must be ratified.
